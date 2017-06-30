Urban Fare Yaletown belts out Canada 150 spirit

Shoppers were treated to live musical talent Monday at Urban Fare’s Yaletown location.

Employees surprised customers with a flash-mob rendition of O’Canada ahead of Canada 150 celebrations on Saturday.

“We wanted to do something out of the box for Canada’s 150th birthday – something that hadn’t been done before at a downtown Vancouver grocery store,” said Tony Klyne, Store Manager at Urban Fare in a statement.

The video took place throughout Urban Fare’s Yaletown grocery store location — the company’s oldest store in the Lower Mainland.

“One of them started singing and the rest of the store joined in,” said Marketing and Community Relations Manager, Nash Huntley. “It’s only been on YouTube for a day and a half and we’ve already got over 10,000 hits.”

The idea first came to fruition in January, but it wasn’t until a few weeks ago that the team decided to run with the project.

“This is a week Canadians should be celebrating and having fun – whether they’re at a barbecue or doing their evening grocery shop,” said Klyne.

“We’re so happy we caught the entire performance on film so other Canadians can also enjoy.”