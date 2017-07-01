Sugar Shack coming to Calgary’s Heritage Park

A pavilion focusing on the history of French culture in the Calgary region is coming to Heritage Park this fall.

Built as a turn-of-the-century sugar shack, the pavilion will capitalize on the relationship built with Calgary’s francophone community through the annual Maple Festival hosted by the park.

“It was during one of these festivals the organizing partners realized there was a significant francophone historical piece missing from Heritage Park,” said Nicole Buret, president for the Association Canadienne Francaise de l’Alberta – Regionale de Calgary.

“There had been areas throughout the park where the francophone culture has been represented, but we’ve never had a dedicated exhibit before,” said Alida Visbach, president and CEO of Heritage Park. “This will be the first time we have an exhibit dedicated purely to speaking about the francophone culture in our region.”

On Friday, the federal government announced $40,000 in funding for the project as part of its Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program. Other projects receiving funding through the program include upgrades to the Good Companions 50 Plus Club facility and the Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre.

“Government recognition of how the early francophone population was instrumental in the development of the City of Calgary is important,” said Buret. “Today the French community has grown to an estimated 34,000 people and they need a point of reference, a symbol, and tools to stimulate their economic and sociocultural development. The francophone pavilion at Heritage Park will help provide this.”

The new pavilion is set to open in September 2017.