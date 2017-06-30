Enderby area plane crash claims the life of Salmon Arm pilot

The pilot of an ultra light aircraft has died in a crash in the north Okanagan.

It happened Thursday evening in the Deep Creek Road area near Enderby.

The 71-year-old Salmon Arm man was the only occupant of the two seat airplane.

His name has not been released.

RCMP say witness statements suggest the crash cause may be an engine failure.

The BC Coroner Service is investigating and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.