ultra light crash
June 30, 2017 3:19 pm

Enderby area plane crash claims the life of Salmon Arm pilot

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

The BC Coroner Service is investigating a fatal plane crash in the north Okanagan.

A A

The pilot of an ultra light aircraft has died in a crash in the north Okanagan.

It happened Thursday evening in the Deep Creek Road area near Enderby.

The 71-year-old Salmon Arm man was the only occupant of the two seat airplane.

His name has not been released.

RCMP say witness statements suggest the crash cause may be an engine failure.

The BC Coroner Service is investigating and the Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Enderby
Fatal Plane Crash
Fireworks
Okanagan
RCMP
Salmon Arm
Transportation Safety Board
ultra light aircraft
ultra light crash

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News