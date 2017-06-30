B.C. baby first to get health card without gender marker

Health
A B.C. baby was recently born and had the letter 'U' placed in the "sex" field for "unknown".

In what could be the first case in the world, a B.C. baby has been issued a health card with the letter “U” for a sex marker.

It comes as the baby’s parent fights to allow their child to develop their own gender identity.

Human Rights lawyer barbara findlay says it was a big surprise when baby Searyl’s health card came in the mail.

“For us, it’s a huge step forward.”

The letter “U,” presumably for unspecified or unknown, in the spot for “sex.”

Searyl’s parent Kori Doty is fighting the Vital Statistics Agency for its refusal to issue a birth certificate for their child.

Since the baby was born outside the medical system, there was no ‘genital inspection.”

findlay argues the requirement for a gender marker violate’s Searyl’s Charter rights.

“The assignment of sex in this culture is done when a medical person lifts up the legs and looks at the baby’s genitals. But we know that the baby’s own gender identity will not develop for some years until after they’re born.”

findlay says the move from Medical Services Plan to issue the card is a welcome one.

