‘No immediate danger’ after Legionella bacteria found at Alderney Manor in Dartmouth

A sample of Legionella bacteria has been found as part of routine water testing at Alderney Manor in Dartmouth, the same apartment building that saw an outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease two years ago, but the Nova Scotia Health Authority says there is no “immediate danger” to tenants.

Department of Community Services spokesperson Heather Fairbairn said the medical officer of health was informed of the results and they confirmed there was no danger.

“One sample taken showed a small increase in a low-risk form of Legionella,” she said in a phone interview.

At this time, no water restrictions have been put in place and tenants are able to use their water to shower and to drink.

Tenants were informed Thursday evening, she said.

Fairbairn said a tenant, in the unit where the sample came from, was provided with bottled water while they waited for the results to be confirmed. No other tenants were impacted while testing took place.

In September 2015, an outbreak of Legionnaires was declared and five cases were confirmed. One woman diagnosed with the disease died later that month.

A copper-silver ionization water treatment system was later installed to be used for water testing.