Highway 20 set to re-open west of Williams Lake after major washout

Some good news for drivers in the B.C. interior just ahead of the Canada Day long weekend.

Highway 20 is set to re-open today.

Almost 200 metres of the road was washed away on June 19, just west of Williams Lake.

One truck and its driver were swept down the bank but he is going to be OK.

The highway has taken weeks to repair, with the link to Bella Coola completely shut down, stranding people in two communities.

Crews have been working around the clock to repair the washout and it’s expected to be re-opened by 4 p.m. today.