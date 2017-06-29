Man convicted in random beating death of Karim Meskine sentenced as youth to 7 years

A now 20-year-old man who was convicted in the random beating death of Karim Meskine in 2013 has been sentenced as a youth and will serve seven years as a youth offender.

He will serve four of those in jail and will be released on probation for the final three years.

He has been in custody since his arrest in December, 2013, but his time served will not count towards his sentence.

The suspect was found guilty of second-degree murder in 2016, but he cannot be named because he was a youth at the time of the offence.

The Crown was pushing for him to be sentenced as an adult but during a hearing in May, the judge asked for certain documents, leading those in court to believe he would hand down a youth sentence.

Meskine was discovered lying on the ground by a passerby on Dec. 17, 2013, near the 22nd Street SkyTrain station in New Westminster. He was beaten so severely that before he passed away, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had already been called in to investigate.

When Meskine was attacked, he was going for a job interview to help support his family. He died one day after his 19th birthday.

The judge has previously found the suspect was “mildly intoxicated” at the time of the incident and that he “intended the natural consequence of his actions” when he beat Meskine in the head with a baseball bat.

