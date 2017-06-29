Swimming pool at Pike Lake Provincial Park getting $240K renovation

The Saskatchewan government made an announcement on Wednesday for an investment of over $240,000 to upgrade the swimming pool and waterslide at Pike Lake Provincial Park.

Officials said the work will address the current safety concerns and ensure the facility remains available for park visitors to enjoy for many years to come.

“Projects like these help to ensure that everyone who visits our parks have a great experience,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said in a press release.

“Provincial parks are an important part of Saskatchewan’s quality of life and are more popular than ever.”

Repairs of the waterslide access-tower and supports will take place in the fall. The second phase of construction is planned for 2018-19.

The swimming pool and waterslide facility were constructed in 1986.