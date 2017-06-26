Free entry to Saskatchewan provincial parks for Canada Day

Saskatchewan will be offering free entry to all of the province’s provincial parks for Canada Day.

“Saskatchewan’s provincial parks are where people go to make memories and connect with family and friends,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said.

“With countless activities, great amenities and a variety of programs, I invite everyone to enjoy their Canada Day in a Saskatchewan provincial park.”

Some of the activities planned include pancake breakfasts, parades and concerts, along with fireworks in the evening to celebrate Canada 150.

A complete list of activities at each park can be found at SaskParks.

Free entry to all provincial parks will also take place on July 15 for Canada’s Parks Day.

People heading to provincial parks on either of the two days are being asked to stop at the park entry gate or park office to pick up a commemorative post card, which can be displayed as a vehicle entry permit for the day and then saved as a keepsake.

Along with the Canada 150 events, other activities taking place this summer at provincial parks include learn to camp, learn to fish and interpretive programs.