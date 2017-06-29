Teen seriously injured after stabbing in Etobicoke
A 17-year-old male teen is in hospital with serious injuries following a stabbing at an apartment building in Etobicoke overnight.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Garnett Janes Road in the area of Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West.
Toronto police said officers responded to the scene and located the male victim with a stab wound to the upper chest.
Toronto EMS said he was taken to hospital in critical condition.
There’s no word yet on any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.
