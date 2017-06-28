Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

Weather forecast update at 4:30pm:

When an upper ridge builds into BC, we will see clearing Wednesday night and sun will be back on Thursday.

When the ridge strengthens over the region on Friday, we can expect temps to be at least several degrees above seasonal and near or over 30C.

A weak disturbance is still possible on Saturday with more cloud and the slight chance of showers on Canada Day.

Thursday’s daytime high range: 25 to 32C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5pm, 6:30pm and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong