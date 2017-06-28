Wildrose demands NDP government make improvements to Alberta’s most dangerous highways

The Wildrose Party is calling on the NDP to develop an action plan to make improvements to what they say are Alberta’s deadliest highways.

The party has released a new interactive map highlighting the eight most dangerous highway sections over a 10-year period.

READ MORE: Highway 63 southbound lanes reopen in northern Alberta after semi-truck rolls, spills natural gas condensate

The information was gathered through a freedom of information request by the Wildrose detailing fatalities from 2005 to 2014.

The Wildrose’s transportation critic Grant Hunter said making improvements should be a priority for the government.

He also said that releasing this information will give Albertans the opportunity to see where the dangerous sections are located.

In 2014, 369 people died, 18,745 people were injured, and there were 144,740 total collisions on Alberta’s highways.