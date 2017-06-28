‘It was a little tight’: Halifax mayor dons deadmau5 head to promote Canada 150 concert

As Halifax prepares to celebrate Canada 150, Mayor Mike Savage took to social media to promote the celebrations featuring headliner deadmau5 in his own way — by donning a red deadmau5 head of his own and “DJ-ing” up a storm in council chambers.

In a video posted by Halifax Civic Events on Wednesday, the mayor is seen mixing at his council chair as music plays and lights dance through the air.

Savage told Global News that he was approached by his staff to do a public announcement about the Canada 150 show, which is taking place July 1 on the Halifax Common, but to “have some fun with it.”

He said he believed the head he used was made by a staff member for their child for Hallowe’en.

“They said we have this thing, this mouse head and would you be interested in having a bit of fun? And I said sure,” Savage said in a phone interview.

When asked about wearing the head itself, he summed it up in five words: “It was a little tight.”

“It’s not something I’m likely to wear to council,” he joked.

In the video Savage mispronounces the name of deadmau5, calling him “dead mau five,” before he’s corrected by the filmmaker. He then goes on to list the other performers including Dartmouth’s Matt Mays, Halifax’s poet laureate Rebecca Thomas, Celtic band Ashelin, francophone rockers Izabelle Ouellette, Reeny Smith from North Preston and a Neptune Theatre tribute to Stan Rogers.

The mayor told Global News he’s happy about the response to the video and he’s hoping people will come out to the show.

He did advise in the video people should leave their bags at home. Bags are allowed but there will be a bag check line and an express line, which will get faster access to the concert.

In addition to it being liked 40 times as of 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, the video also was retweeted 28 times including a retweet from deadmau5 himself.

“Savage! What a save! No Problem. Great pass! Chat disabled for 4 seconds,” deadmau5 tweeted.

The concert begins at 5 p.m. with deadmau5 set to take the stage at 10:10 p.m., according to the HRM Canada Day website.