Deadmau5 to perform at Halifax Canada 150 celebrations

The Halifax Regional Municipality is continuing to gear up for its Canada 150 celebrations on July 1 and have announced the Grammy and Juno Award-winning electronic DJ/dance artist known as deadmau5 will headline the free concert as part of the event.

Canada 150 celebrations are taking place across the country and Halifax is looking to bring people to the region with a series of free events and interactive celebrations in both the Nova Scotia capital and Dartmouth.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to come together as a community to celebrate everything that makes Canada one of the world’s great countries,” said Mayor Mike Savage in a release.

The celebrations include a free outdoor concert where deadmau5 will take the main stage at the Halifax Common with the “infamous Cube 2.1” stage making its Canadian debut. deadmau5 described the cube on his Twitter account as having 42 panels with 16 independent “XY servo motor systems” and said the panels “are capable of [expletive] your retinas with 5,000 NiT of brightness per panel … with 281 Trillion colors.”

Matt Mays, a local favourite, will also perform at the concert showcasing his hits as well as music from his new album. A tribute to Stan Rogers will be put on by Neptune Theatre, while performances will also be done by Celtic band Ashelin, francophone Rockers Izabelle Ouellet, Reeny Smith from North Preston, and Halifax’s poet laureate Rebecca Thomas.

The celebrations will also feature the FUSE festival, hosted by the Emera Oval, where 175 artists will showcase their work representing cultures around the world including Mi’kmaw, African and Iranian artists.

The event ends with an evening fireworks show.

More information can be found at http://hrmcanadaday.ca/events.php or people can call 311.