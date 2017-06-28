Trump travel ban: what Canadian residents can expect at the border

The latest version of U.S. President Donald Trump’s travel ban goes into effect Thursday, meaning residents of six mostly Muslim countries will be barred from entering the United States.

The U.S. Supreme Court has allowed a limited version of the ban — which includes visitors from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen — for 90 days. The court will hear full arguments about the ban in October.

While the ban has been heavily criticized as unlawful and discriminatory against visitors of Muslim faith, the Trump administration has argued that it is needed on security grounds. They have also placed a 120-day ban on refugees.

But how does all this affect Canadian residents?

Ottawa-based immigration lawyer Bhramba Kullur says the ban’s full implications will only be known after it’s implemented — but it’s clear things will change.

Should Canadian citizens and permanent residents be concerned?

Kullur says while the ban has been imposed on “so-called terrorist-producing countries,” Canadian citizens and residents with origins in those countries could be impacted.

That could mean extra questioning and searches, or even being denied entry to the U.S. The lawyer adds that often it’s a matter of bias against certain names, in addition to country of origin.

“If someone has a name that is Muhammad or Khan, they are scrutinized.”

How concerned Canadians should be is still unclear, Kullur said, explaining that much of the policy surrounding the ban hasn’t been revealed. He adds that if the past is any indication, there will be issues faced by Canadian citizens as well as immigrants, such as the case of a Montreal-born woman who was told she needs a visa to enter the States.

How will permanent residents of Canada be treated at the border?

Immigration lawyer Negar Achtari says permanent residents of Canada will be treated according to the passport they show at the border.

“Permanent residents are going to be treated differently than citizens,” the Ottawa-based lawyer said.

Like most nationalities, permanent residents will have to obtain a visa to enter the U.S., but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be allowed into the country.

Reason for travelling makes a difference

Achtari says those travelling for specific purposes, such as to see family, attend school, or a work conference will likely have an easier time entering the States.

Those with connections to the banned countries who are travelling for leisure, or without family in the U.S, should have “lower expectation of being admitted,” she said.

Should Canadians with origins from banned countries avoid the U.S.?

Choosing to avoid the U.S. is a personal decision, Kullur says, adding that it depends on why people are making the trip. While knowing the risks, those with family or work in the U.S. may not have the choice.

“There will be consequences. They may not be allowed in.”

Achtari adds that the current ban is only 90 days, which means delaying non-urgent trips is an option.

Will those travelling to the U.S. this week face delays, extra trouble?

As with past implementations of Trump’s travel ban, Kullur says airports will struggle to deal with the many changes.

“When the Supreme Court upheld the ban, it came as a surprise to everyone, so in the implementation there will be chaos.”

Travel in the upcoming days will be stressful, including for those working at border control, he said.

“There will be a lot of frustration.”

Advice for those travelling to the U.S

Achtari has two suggestions for those travelling to the United States: Be prepared. Have a back-up plan.

The lawyer says being prepared means having all the documents you will need, and knowing answers to the questions immigration officials may ask. For example, visitors should know their relatives’ home address.

“At the same time, know there’s a possibility that admission may not be granted,” Achtari said. “Have a plan B.”