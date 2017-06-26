Politics
U.S. Supreme Court allows Donald Trump to enforce 90-day travel ban

By Staff The Associated Press

Donald Trump walks back into the White House in Washington.

AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais
WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court is letting the Trump administration enforce its 90-day ban on travellers from six mostly Muslim countries, overturning lower court orders that blocked it.

The action Monday is a victory for President Donald Trump in the biggest legal controversy of his young presidency.

Trump said last week that the ban would take effect 72 hours being cleared by courts.

READ MORE: Donald Trump says he’s calling it a ‘TRAVEL BAN!’

The justices will hear arguments in the case in the fall.

