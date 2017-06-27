Council decisions could change Kelowna skyline

Kelowna city council is considering some proposals that could have a big impact on the way the city looks.

Developers of two major tower projects in the downtown core are asking for zoning changes and development permits.

Sunset Drive Properties Ltd., the developers of the twin towers project on Sunset Drive, are asking for a zoning change from C4 Urban Commercial to C7 Central Business Commercial.

Developers of the property at 1232 Ellis Street are asking for a development permit to build a multi-level residential complex across from Prospera Place.

They are also asking for a variance permit to increase the maximum height to 14 storeys and to reduce the amount of ground floor commercial space.