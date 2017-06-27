New Dorval disc golf course getting good reviews

A new disc golf course in Dorval is the first of its kind in the West Island.

Disc golf is an up-and-coming sport that marries golf and Frisbee. The goal is to throw a disc into a basket in the fewest shots possible.

The 3-hole course at Windsor Park is completely free to play. Residents can bring their own Frisbees, or rent discs at the Dorval Aquatics and Sports Complex for free.

“It was very cool. I’ve always liked Frisbee and now it just turns it into a nice game,” said 11-year-old Sean Arsenault after playing the first hole.

“I really enjoyed it,” said his cousin Chloe Holden. “I may be really bad at the game, but it’s still really fun.”

Disc golf has been in Montreal for over a decade, and has a local association devoted to building it here.

“This is the 10th season we’ve been active,” said Isaac Olson, the President of the Montreal Disc Golf Association. “We’ve established four courses. One at Parc Ignace Bourget in South West, one in Mirabel, one in Boucherville, one in Longueuil.”

Olson says the sport is growing very fast, and can be played by anyone.

“The warm reception we’ve had from people of all ages in the Montreal region, including families, senior citizens and children all taking to the sport and loving the sport. I think the potential for developing the sport is pretty endless,” he told Global News.