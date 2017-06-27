Temporary Foodland store to open in Minto, N.B. after fire destroyed original shop

Sobeys has confirmed they will be opening a temporary Foodland store in Minto, N.B. after the community lost their original store earlier this month.

The Main St. store was brought to the ground by fire in the morning hours of June 5. Foodland had been in Minto for at least 10 years, according to a resident who spoke with Global News after the fire.

On Tuesday, Sobeys said the temporary location would open just down the street from the former site. It will offer produce, meat and grocery but will have a more limited selection in deli and in-store bakery.

Shauna Selig, a spokesperson for the company, said in an e-mail extensive renovations would be needed and based on the timeline, the store is expected to open in mid-August.

The company will also be employing the store with current employees, but could not provide an exact number as “discussions are still ongoing.” Selig said originally the store employed 13 full-time and 19 part-time employees.

She said the company also plans to open a permanent location eventually, but conversations are ongoing with both the landlord and insurance companies.

“We thank the Village for the support they have shown to both the company and the franchisee,” Selig said.