Canada
June 5, 2017 11:13 am
Updated: June 5, 2017 11:18 am

Fire destroys lone grocery store in small central New Brunswick town

By Staff The Canadian Press

The remains of the Foodland store in Minto, New Brunswick

Adrienne South/Global News
The only grocery store in a small town in central New Brunswick has been destroyed by an early morning fire.

The blaze at the Foodland store on Main Street in Minto started around 7 a.m. Monday.

Fire departments from as far away as Fredericton were called to the scene to battle the flames.

Eyewitnesses say flames and thick black smoke could be seen for kilometres away.

There are no reports of injuries, and no word yet on what caused the fire.

The RCMP are asking drivers and residents to stay away from the area.

