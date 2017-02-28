Canada
February 28, 2017 9:28 pm

Fire destroys New Maryland, N.B. home, damages two others

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a New Maryland, N.B. home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Kevin Godwin/Global News
A A

A New Maryland, N.B., home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started at around 1:30 p.m. at the Bismark Street home, which was quickly engulfed by the flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

img_1124

Firefighters work to put out a fire at a New Maryland, N.B. home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Kevin Godwin/Global News
img_1126

Firefighters stand outside a New Maryland, N.B. home destroyed by a fire on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Kevin Godwin/Global News
img_1129

A New Maryland, N.B. home has been destroyed by a fire on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

Kevin Godwin/Global News

The owner was at home, but was not injured. A cat was rescued from the fire and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Two neighbouring homes were damaged from the heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fire
Fire Destroys Home
Home destroyed by fire
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Fire
New Maryland Fire
New Maryland New Brunswick

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News