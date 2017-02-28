Fire destroys New Maryland, N.B. home, damages two others

A New Maryland, N.B., home has been destroyed in a fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon.

The fire reportedly started at around 1:30 p.m. at the Bismark Street home, which was quickly engulfed by the flames by the time firefighters arrived on scene.

The owner was at home, but was not injured. A cat was rescued from the fire and taken to a veterinarian for treatment.

Two neighbouring homes were damaged from the heat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.