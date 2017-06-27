Monty Python’s Spamalot coming to Persephone Theatre

There are over 100 Saskatonians volunteering to bring the musical parody Monty Python’s Spamalot to life at the Persephone Theatre.

The show is running nightly at 8 p.m. CT from July 2 to 9, including two extra Sunday matinees at 2 p.m.

Saskatoon Summer Players is the group putting on the play. It’s the first time in their 53-year history that this particular musical will be performed.

Tickets range in price from $36 to $43 and are available through the Remai Arts Centre box office at 306-384-7727 or online.