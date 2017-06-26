Body found near where Fort Chipewyan hunters went missing

Police have found what they believe may be the body of the fourth missing boater who went missing near Fort Chipewyan, Alta. in April.

On Sunday evening, officers were called to the Rocher River – about eight kilometres north of where the boat of four missing hunters was found.

A local resident was on the river and discovered a body on the riverbank.

RCMP stressed the body has only been tentatively identified at this time.

An autopsy is pending for the body found on Sunday and for one found on Saturday. The autopsies will be performed in Edmonton.

An RCMP spokesperson said the two men were found close to one another, on opposite sides of the river.

READ MORE: Body of third missing hunter recovered near Fort Chipewyan

Four men set out on the river on April 23 and did not return. The men were reported missing the next day.

The bodies of Walter Ladoucer and Keanan Cardinal have since been recovered. Keith Marten and Andrew Ladoucer have not been found.

READ MORE: RCMP recover body of 2nd missing hunter in northern Alberta

Three of the four men were Canadian Rangers and highly experienced outdoorsmen.

Police have previously said the four were heading to an area known as Devil’s Gate near Fort Chipewyan. Their boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

At the peak of the search effort, upwards of 70 people in 30 boats along with several helicopters were involved in the mission.

– With files from Jennifer Ivanov and Caley Ramsay, Global News