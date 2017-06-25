Body of third missing hunter recovered near Fort Chipewyan

The body of what’s believed to be one of two remaining missing hunters who went missing near Fort Chipewyan in April has been recovered.

A passerby located the body and called police.

Emergency crews were called to the banks of the Rocher River Saturday, approximately eight kilometres north of where the missing hunters’ boat was located.

Police have only tentatively identified the body at this time.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

On April 23, four men set out on the Rocher River and did not return. Officers received a call about the missing men the following day.

The bodies of two men, Walter Ladoucer and Keanan Cardinal, have since been recovered.

The other two missing men were also Canadian Rangers. Keith Marten and Andrew Ladoucer were 15-year members of the patrol.

Police said the hunters were heading to an area near Fort Chipewyan known as Devil’s Gate. Their boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

Three of the four men were Canadian Rangers and highly experienced outdoorsmen.

At the peak of the mission, upwards of 70 people in 30 boats and several helicopters were involved in the search.