Canada
May 2, 2017 12:38 pm

RCMP recover body of 2nd missing hunter in northern Alberta

By Online Journalist  Global News

On April 26, 2017, Mounties provided an update on their joint search with Parks Canada for four missing hunters in northern Alberta, which now has three helicopters and more than 70 people involved.

CREDIT: Fort Chipewyan RCMP
A A

Search crews recovered a second body Monday night in their mission to locate four missing hunters in northern Alberta.

The man’s body was recovered from the Rocher River shortly before 5 p.m. His name has not been released. RCMP said an autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton, although a date has not been scheduled.

Story continues below

The discovery came one day after RCMP confirmed the body of one of the four men had been recovered from the Rocher River Sunday night.

The man discovered dead Sunday night was identified as Walter Ladoucer, a Canadian Ranger who joined the organization in 2016.

READ MORE: Search for missing hunters in northern Alberta now a ‘recovery’ operation: RCMP

On Sunday, April 23, four men set out on the Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan and did not return. Officers received a call about the missing men at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the hunters were heading to an area near Fort Chipewyan known as Devil’s Gate. Their boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

Three of the four men were Canadian Rangers and highly experienced outdoorsmen.

At the peak of the mission, upwards of 70 people in 30 boats and several helicopters were involved in the search for the men.

The RCMP and search and rescue crews continue to search for the other two men.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
4 missing hunters
Body Recovered
Canadian Rangers
Devil's Gate
Fort Chipewyan
Missing hunters
Missing northern alberta hunters
Rocher River
Wood Buffalo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News