RCMP recover body of 2nd missing hunter in northern Alberta

Search crews recovered a second body Monday night in their mission to locate four missing hunters in northern Alberta.

The man’s body was recovered from the Rocher River shortly before 5 p.m. His name has not been released. RCMP said an autopsy will be conducted in Edmonton, although a date has not been scheduled.

The discovery came one day after RCMP confirmed the body of one of the four men had been recovered from the Rocher River Sunday night.

The man discovered dead Sunday night was identified as Walter Ladoucer, a Canadian Ranger who joined the organization in 2016.

On Sunday, April 23, four men set out on the Rocher River north of Fort Chipewyan and did not return. Officers received a call about the missing men at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Police said the hunters were heading to an area near Fort Chipewyan known as Devil’s Gate. Their boat was later found in the river that flows through Wood Buffalo National Park.

Three of the four men were Canadian Rangers and highly experienced outdoorsmen.

At the peak of the mission, upwards of 70 people in 30 boats and several helicopters were involved in the search for the men.

The RCMP and search and rescue crews continue to search for the other two men.