Calgary police charge man after shooting outside Music nightclub

A 32-year-old man has been charged after a downtown shooting that luckily caused no injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four women left a nightclub in the 1100 block of 10 Avenue S.W. at about 1 a.m. and got into a car in a nearby parking lot, police said Monday.

“A verbal exchange occurred between the women and a man that was standing with a group of people in the parking lot,” police said in a statement.

Police allege the man then shot at the car of women before leaving the scene. The bullet went into the car and lodged in the front passenger seat, but no one was injured.

Police said an on-duty tactical unit officer was in the area at the time and saw the shooting. The officer followed the suspect and “was able to challenge the suspect a short distance away.”

The suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was seized near where the arrest took place, police said.

Calgarian Mohamed A-Kadir Abukar, 32, has been charged with various firearm-related offences and four counts of breach of a prohibition order for possession of firearms.

He is set to appear in court on July 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

