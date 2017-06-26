Crime
June 26, 2017 5:14 pm

Calgary police charge man after shooting outside Music nightclub

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

Police have one person in custody after shots were fired outside a nightclub in the Beltline early Sunday morning. June 25, 2017.

News Talk 770 reporter John Himpe
A 32-year-old man has been charged after a downtown shooting that luckily caused no injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Four women left a nightclub in the 1100 block of 10 Avenue S.W. at about 1 a.m. and got into a car in a nearby parking lot, police said Monday.

“A verbal exchange occurred between the women and a man that was standing with a group of people in the parking lot,” police said in a statement.

WATCH BELOW: Calgary police are investigating after reports of a shooting near Music nightclub early Sunday morning.


Story continues below

Police allege the man then shot at the car of women before leaving the scene. The bullet went into the car and lodged in the front passenger seat, but no one was injured.

Police said an on-duty tactical unit officer was in the area at the time and saw the shooting. The officer followed the suspect and “was able to challenge the suspect a short distance away.”

The suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was seized near where the arrest took place, police said.

Calgarian Mohamed A-Kadir Abukar, 32, has been charged with various firearm-related offences and four counts of breach of a prohibition order for possession of firearms.

He is set to appear in court on July 10.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calgary police at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Listen below as Himpe describes what he heard and saw at the scene:

