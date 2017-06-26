Edmonton Pro-Life denied a booth at K-Days

The Edmonton Pro-Life group says it has been kicked out of K-Days.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) has been retained by the group and said after 15 consecutive years the Pro-Life booth will not be allowed to set up at the fair.

In January, JCCF said Edmonton Pro-Life was informed by an exhibit sales specialist that the booth was no longer allowed because Northlands adopted a new policy prohibiting “political and religious organizations.”

“We request that Northlands reconsider its decision to preclude EPL from having a booth at KDays,” said JCCF in a letter sent to Northlands. “After more than 15 years of uninterrupted booths at K-Days, Northlands has provided insufficient and unintelligible justification for the decision.”

“In our view, it is apparent that the exclusion of EPL is related solely to the content of its expression, and not to any legitimate application of the ‘new policy’.”

The JCCF said Northlands’ decision to deny the booth is an infringement of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms and the group is requesting a response by Wednesday.

“Northlands values the rights and freedoms protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” said Northlands communications manager Lori Cote.

Cote said Northlands reviewed customer feedback and business practices to provide the best guest experience to its customers.

“On Jan. 6, 2017 Edmonton Pro-Life was advised of our decision to not include their organization in this event and that time they did not express any concerns with our decision.”

K-Days begins July 21, 2017 and runs until the 30.