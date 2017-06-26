Food for Thought: Fable Ice Cream is the new trendy spot in Saskatoon

Nestled into a small strip mall on the corner of Avenue H South and 16th Street West across from Victoria Park and the Riverside pool is Fable Ice Cream, Saskatoon’s newest hot spot.

The ice cream shop is owned by husband and wife duo Jordan and Lauren Ethridge. The two decided to take their passion for making ice cream to the next level.

READ MORE: Food for Thought: Cathedral Social Hall serves up local food and beer

Fable opened on June 9 and has been a hit ever since, especially in the evenings.

The small batch ice cream shop uses fresh local ingredients like mint and 9 Mile beer to make unique flavours from scratch. The Ethridge’s also make homemade waffle cones fresh every morning.