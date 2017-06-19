Food for Thought: Cathedral Social Hall serves up local food and beer
A A
This week’s Food for Thought segment takes place at Cathedral Social Hall on Spadina Crescent East in Saskatoon.
The beer hall has got a good thing going. Patrons can choose from 30 beers, 16 of them brewed in Saskatchewan.
READ MORE: Saskatoon berries make the plate at Gordon Ramsay restaurant
Executive chef Jeremy Hobson has developed a unique menu with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. For example, the restaurant has perfected a Saskatoon berry vinaigrette and pie.
You’ll also have to try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream, it won’t disappoint.
PHOTO GALLERY: Cathedral Social Hall
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.