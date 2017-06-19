Food for Thought: Cathedral Social Hall serves up local food and beer

This week’s Food for Thought segment takes place at Cathedral Social Hall on Spadina Crescent East in Saskatoon.

The beer hall has got a good thing going. Patrons can choose from 30 beers, 16 of them brewed in Saskatchewan.

Executive chef Jeremy Hobson has developed a unique menu with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. For example, the restaurant has perfected a Saskatoon berry vinaigrette and pie.

You’ll also have to try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream, it won’t disappoint.

