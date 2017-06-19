Canada
June 19, 2017
Updated: June 19, 2017 3:48 pm

Food for Thought: Cathedral Social Hall serves up local food and beer

By Reporter  Global News
This week’s Food for Thought segment takes place at Cathedral Social Hall on Spadina Crescent East in Saskatoon.

The beer hall has got a good thing going. Patrons can choose from 30 beers, 16 of them brewed in Saskatchewan.

Executive chef Jeremy Hobson has developed a unique menu with as many locally sourced ingredients as possible. For example, the restaurant has perfected a Saskatoon berry vinaigrette and pie.

You’ll also have to try the Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream, it won’t disappoint.

Food for Thought

Cathedral Social Hall’s Saskatchewan walleye with seasonal vegetables and dirty rice.

Jacqueline Wilson / Global News
Cathedral Social Hall’s burger with house salad and Saskatoon berry vinaigrette.

Jacqueline Wilson / Global News
Cathedral Social Hall’s avocado toast with hash browns and fresh fruit.

Jacqueline Wilson / Global News
Cathedral Social Hall’s Saskatoon berry pie with Cinnamon Toast Crunch ice cream.

Neil Fisher / Global News

