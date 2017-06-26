Blogs
The Stafford Show – Monday, June 26th, 2017

Didn’t catch The Stafford Show today on Talk Radio AM640? Here’s what you missed:

 

Boston is doing ‘horrific’ things to poutine, warns magazine writer
Stafford asks callers what food dish is best left as.

Violence in Ontario schools prompts call for more front-line staff
Stafford asks callers if they’ve had similiar issues in their kid’s school.

 

