Overnight shooting under investigation by Calgary police

On Sunday morning, at about 1 a.m., Calgary police and EMS responded to the scene of a shooting near 11 Street and 10 Avenue southwest, near the Music nightclub.

News Talk 770 reporter John Himpe, lives in the area and said, “around 1 a.m., two loud crackles cut through the night air. Not long after, there was the sound of raised voices and a stir of commotion.”

Currently, police have one suspect in custody. EMS confirm they attended the scene, but there was no one injured.

Listen below as Himpe describes what he heard and saw:

— With files from News Talk 770 reporter John Himpe