Four-year-old Edmonton boy dies after colliding with car while he was out playing

A four-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the Stollery Children’s Hospital after he allegedly ran out between parked cars and then collided with a vehicle that was travelling on 44A Avenue near 35 Street on Friday night.

Cst. Braydon Lawrence with the Edmonton Police Major Collision Investigation Unit said the child was playing with children in a cul-de-sac in Kiniski Gardens, a Mill Woods neighbourhood, with his older brother and friend.

Lawrence said 911 was called at around 8:20 p.m., after the child collided with the rear side of a Mazda3.

Investigators believe the little boy ran out between two parked cars and hit the back side of the vehicle, then his head hit the road. #yeg pic.twitter.com/S2nrVooXpP — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) June 24, 2017

Officers believe the child’s head then hit the pavement. Police said the boy’s injuries were not consistent with being run over by a vehicle.

Investigators have already spoken with the driver of the Mazda3, a man in his late 20s. Lawrence said he was quite shaken up by what happened.

There are no charges pending at this time.

“It’s early in the investigation to say if there will be charges or not, however it does appear that this small child might have just run out onto the road between a couple of parked cars,” Lawrence said.

The child lives in the cul-de-sac but the driver was just visiting the neighbourhood.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking for the public’s help.

The 4 year old boy was playing with his brother and a friend according to police. Died in hospital. #yeg #yegtraffic pic.twitter.com/OfRDjCRkgf — Sarah Kraus Global (@SarahNKraus) June 24, 2017

“We’ve already completed some door-to-door knocks. We’re hoping for any witnesses that might have seen this. We don’t have any witnesses to this collision. So if there’s anybody out there that saw this, we would like to know.”

Neighbours say there are multiple families with young children that live in the immediate area.