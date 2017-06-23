Tips for lessening the impact of jet lag

Whether you’re heading off across Canada or overseas, jet lag can be an issue and turn your trip into a one-way ticket to exhaustion.

While you can’t avoid jet lag, there are some tips that will help minimize the symptoms.

Leave home well rested

Get a good night’s sleep before you fly. One trick suggested by frequent travelers is to plan from the start as if you’re leaving two days earlier than you really are. Aside from your work schedule, keep those two days peaceful. You will be packed and ready to go, so you can use those two days to get prepared to fly.

Use the flight to rest and reset

When it’s time to watch the in-flight movie, it’s time for you to rest. Getting a few hours of sleep on a long-haul flight will allow you to be functional when you land.

On arrival, stay awake until an early local bedtime: Even though your body may beg for sleep, refuse the urge and fight to transition your body into local time. Take a walk instead. Jet lag hates fresh air.

Skip the coffee

For 12 hours before, as well as on the flight avoid overeating and caffeine. Even though a coffee may help you stay awake longer, it makes you wake up more often once you do fall asleep and it’s a diuretic.

Stay hydrated

Water, water, water. Drink at least eight ounces of water for every hour you’re in the air. If you wear contact lenses, clean them thoroughly before your flight, use eye drops while in the air and remove them if you nap. Also think about carrying a small bottle of moisturizing lotion, lip balm and a hydrating spray with essential oils to spritz on your face.

Avoid or limit alcohol inflight

While a cocktail or a glass of wine may be relaxing, due to the altitude changes the effects will quicken and it will also dry you out and worsen symptoms of jet lag.

Use sleeping pills wisely

The first time to test out sleeping pills is not on a plane. Only take medications you are familiar with. Also be sure that you time the dosage correctly or you may end up very groggy when you land.

