Roughrider fans react with optimism to first regular season game

When it comes to the Saskatchewan Roughriders latest loss, their fans are able to look at the bright side.

“I though the Riders were playing much better than I expected. [It’s] the best best I’ve seen them play,” Roughrider fan Joice Konoff said.

But she couldn’t go without stating the obvious mistakes in her eyes.

“Here we go with the coaching errors at the end. I don’t know what happened, Kevin Glenn didn’t even know what was happening… So we lost the game,” she said.

The Roughriders lost 17-16 to the Montreal Alouettes.

“In usual Rider fashion, it was a heart breaker,” Roughrider Fan Nathan Clearihue said.

This marked the first game quarterback Darian Durant faced his old team. He reacted like he had just won the Grey Cup.

“That was the most excitement I’ve seen all game from him [Durant]. I don’t think we are going to be missing too much [from him]. I think his best game was that game,” Roughrider fan Paul Schichione said.

CKOM The Green Zone’s Jamie Nye says the Riders are currently the worst team in the western division, until they start to prove otherwise.

“I think they need to improve on what we saw last night. I think we saw a lot of promising signs from that team, I think the one spot where people thought they would improve on is rushing the quarter back,” Nye said.

“Darian Durant had it pretty easy. He didn’t get touched much and I think the defensive line needs to really step up.”

Of course there is still hope for the Roughriders.

“A lot of things that went wrong, that allowed the Riders to lose, they’re fixable. These are mistakes you can go and fix. It’s not like last year where there are a lot of things you start to worry about,” Nye said.

The Roughriders have a chance to redeem themselves on July 1 when they take on Winnipeg.