Durant a winner in Als debut as Montreal tops Riders

Darian Durant threw touchdown passes to B.J. Cunningham and Ernest Jackson in his Alouettes debut as Montreal defeated the Saskatchewan Roughriders 17-16 on Thursday night.

The Roughriders had a chance to win it on the final play of the game but Tyler Crapigna’s field-goal attempt from the 45 was wide to the right.

Boris Bede’s fourth-quarter field goal stood up as the game-winning points for Montreal.

Durant played his first game since he was acquired in January after 11 seasons in Saskatchewan.

Kevin Glenn, back with the Roughriders after starting last season with Montreal, threw a TD pass to Bakari Grant. Crapigna added three field goals.

Durant marched the ball to the Saskatchewan 37 on the opening drive, but Bede missed the 45-yard field-goal attempt.

Neither side was able to mount much on attack until 10:25 of the second quarter, when Cunningham got behind safety Mike Edem for a 65-yard touchdown reception.