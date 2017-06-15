No surprise, but Riders are the team most in demand on StubHub for the CFL

According to research from Edelman, a Saskatchewan Roughriders ticket is the hottest item in the CFL.

Based on StubHub ticket demand, the Riders lead the way followed by the Ottawa Redblacks and the Toronto Argonauts.

Based on data from StubHub, the most in-demand games for the Riders in the new Mosaic Stadium are:

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 1, 2017

Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders Tickets on September 3, 2017

Hamilton Tiger-Cats at Saskatchewan Roughriders Tickets on July 8, 2017

Also according to StubHub, the musical artist Roughrider fans are most likely to buy concert tickets for is country music superstar Eric Church.