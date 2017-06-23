Crime
June 23, 2017 5:44 pm

Edmonton vet’s licence suspended following animal abuse conviction

By Online Journalist  Global News

The Alberta Veterinary Medical Association temporarily suspended Dr. Jun Yang's registration to practice veterinary medicine.

Global News
An Edmonton vet found guilty of four charges related to animal abuse has had his licence temporarily suspended.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association (ABVMA) suspended Dr. Jun Yang’s registration to practice veterinary medicine.

The suspension comes after Yang was found guilty under the Criminal Code of willfully causing two dogs to be in unnecessary pain or suffering by choking, punching, kicking and striking the animals.

The 48-year-old was also found guilty of three charges under the Animal Protection Act for causing the animals to be in distress, not providing adequate food and water to the dogs and not providing them with adequate shelter.

“It’s clear these dogs suffered physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Judge Ferne LeReverend said during the decision on Monday.

HEZA AND TIGGOR IN KENNEL

Veterinary clinic staff allege Heza and Tiggor were forced to live in a small kennel.

Supplied, Crown Evidence photo
TIGGOR1

Tiggor, a Staffordshire terrier seized from vet clinic

Supplied, Crown Evidence photo
TIGGOR 2

Tiggor, a Staffordshire terrier was seized from a vet clinic. Veterinarian and dog owner Dr. Jun Yang is charged with mistreating the animal.

Supplied, Crown Evidence photo
HEZA1

Heza, a black Labrador was seized by officers in April 2016. Her owner is facing a number of charges.

Supplied, Crown Evidence Photo
HEZA AND TIGGOR IN KENNEL 2

Evidence photo submitted in Dr. Jun Yang trial.

Supplied, Crown Evidence photo
animal-abuse2

Heza and Tiggor.

Supplied, Crown Evidence photo

The ABVMA said it has been following the court proceedings and noted the professional regulatory discipline process is separate from the criminal process. Yang’s licence will be suspended pending a hearing into the matter.

“Compassionate animal care is of the highest importance to the ABVMA, veterinarians, veterinary technologists and veterinary practice staff. The ABVMA expects all veterinarians and veterinary technologists to demonstrate leadership in animal welfare,” read a statement from the regulatory organization.

Watch below: Dr. Jun Yang, 48, has been found guilty of four charges related to animal abuse. He was accused of choking, punching and kicking two dogs at his clinic in northeast Edmonton.

