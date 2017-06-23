Edmonton vet’s licence suspended following animal abuse conviction

An Edmonton vet found guilty of four charges related to animal abuse has had his licence temporarily suspended.

On Tuesday, the Alberta Veterinary Medical Association (ABVMA) suspended Dr. Jun Yang’s registration to practice veterinary medicine.

The suspension comes after Yang was found guilty under the Criminal Code of willfully causing two dogs to be in unnecessary pain or suffering by choking, punching, kicking and striking the animals.

The 48-year-old was also found guilty of three charges under the Animal Protection Act for causing the animals to be in distress, not providing adequate food and water to the dogs and not providing them with adequate shelter.

“It’s clear these dogs suffered physically, emotionally and psychologically,” Judge Ferne LeReverend said during the decision on Monday.

The ABVMA said it has been following the court proceedings and noted the professional regulatory discipline process is separate from the criminal process. Yang’s licence will be suspended pending a hearing into the matter.

“Compassionate animal care is of the highest importance to the ABVMA, veterinarians, veterinary technologists and veterinary practice staff. The ABVMA expects all veterinarians and veterinary technologists to demonstrate leadership in animal welfare,” read a statement from the regulatory organization.

Watch below: Dr. Jun Yang, 48, has been found guilty of four charges related to animal abuse. He was accused of choking, punching and kicking two dogs at his clinic in northeast Edmonton.