Full parole for Alberta man who stabbed 2 men in the neck while ‘drunk and angry’

A Calgary man who stabbed two men in the neck in September 2005, killing one and injuring another, will be granted full parole this fall.

Dustin Blair Loran is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and attempted murder.

Darrell Kevis, 44, and Matt McLean, 18, were fast asleep when they were stabbed in a Martindale home. Kevis died while McLean was seriously injured.

Loran pleaded guilty to the charges, telling the court he was drunk and angry following an argument between he and McLean, his roommate.

His sentence set parole eligibility at 12 years.

In August 2016, the Parole Board of Canada had granted day parole to Loran.

In new documents obtained by News Talk 770, the board has granted full parole to Loran when he is eligible on Sept. 21. Until then, he will also continue with his day-parole freedoms.

“You have made progress in addressing your risk factors and have remained crime-free in the community,” the decision read. “Over time your attitude has shifted, you accept full responsibility for your actions.”

The board also addressed victim impact statements on the file.

“The victim of the stabbing continues to suffer physically due to nerve damage from the stab wound,” the board said.

“The family member of the deceased victim submitted that she has a hard time to make simple decisions and is still afraid to go out at night alone,” the board continued. “She is suffering of constant migraines and is tired all the time. Her children lost their father and she lost her best friend of 20 years.”

Loran, 32, has responded with a letter to the victims’ families.

“You wrote that you had too much to drink and were acting ‘stupid.’ You admitted you ruined the family members’ lives and asked for forgiveness,” the board said.

After weighing all of the factors, the board reached a conclusion.