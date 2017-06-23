Transitioning from flood response to recovery; sandbag removal

With the dissipation of the flood threat from area creeks, the removal of sandbags starts Monday in Lumby.

The provincial government is providing personnel to help with the sandbag removal.

Village officials say many of the tens-of-thousands of sandbags will contain contaminated material and so safe handling and disposal is critical.

Residents are advised to wear gloves if contamination is suspected.

There is a bin at at the Lumby curling rink for sandbag disposal.