Canada
June 23, 2017 2:45 pm

Brad Wall to extol free trade in meetings with western governors next week

By Staff The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he'll be reiterating a message about the importance of free trade when he attends a meeting of governors from western states.

Mark Taylor / The Canadian Press
A A

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall says he’ll be reiterating a message about the importance of free trade when he attends a meeting of governors from western states.

Wall says in a news release that his message next week will be the same one he delivered earlier this year in Iowa and Washington, D.C. – that Canada and the United States have both benefited greatly from liberalized trade.

He says any renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement must recognize just how integrated supply chains between Canada, Saskatchewan and the U.S. have become.

Wall is to be in Whitefish, Mont., on Sunday and Monday for the first two days of the Western Governors’ Association annual meeting.

He is to participate on a panel that will include Canadian ambassador to the U.S. David MacNaughton.

He also plans individual meetings with the governors of North Dakota, Montana and Wyoming.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Brad Wall
Free Trade
NAFTA
Saskatchewan Party

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News