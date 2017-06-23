Weather
June 23, 2017 12:52 pm
Updated: June 23, 2017 12:57 pm

200 Red Deer homes wait for power to be restored after wind storm

Erika Tucker By Online Supervisor  Global News

The city of Red Deer is cleaning up after hundreds of trees were downed in a wind storm.

Doug Vaessen / Global News
The City of Red Deer says the major power problems caused by a violent windstorm that hit central Alberta earlier this week have been resolved.

In an update posted on its Facebook page Friday morning, the city said power has been restored in Vanier Woods, Normandeaua and Glendale communities, thanking the crews for working through the night.

“This still leaves about 200 homes scattered around Red Deer waiting for power to be restored,” said the post.

“Now that we have the major problems resolved, crews will focus all their attention on getting us back to 100 per cent.”

WATCH BELOW: Red Deer announces ways to help community

Homes were damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.

“Emergency Operations went to Environment Canada and they confirmed that it was a ‘straight wind’ in a band across the city and the wind speed was up to 112 kilometres an hour,” Mayor Tara Veer said Thursday.

WATCH BELOW from June 22: Gary Bobrovitz speaks to residents who are still struggling with the storm aftermath.

The city is waiving garbage bag limits for Vanier’s trash collection Friday and plans to open the landfill on Sunday ahead of Normandeau and Glendale’s regular collection day Tuesday.

Residents can visit the city’s website here for additional information related to the state of emergency and city efforts to help in the cleanup.

The city said anyone who wants to help clean-up efforts can contact Volunteer Central at 403-346-3710 or community@volunteercentral.ca.

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels /Global News
More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Mark Cullen
Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer Marks store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Mark Cullen

