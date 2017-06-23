200 Red Deer homes wait for power to be restored after wind storm

The City of Red Deer says the major power problems caused by a violent windstorm that hit central Alberta earlier this week have been resolved.

In an update posted on its Facebook page Friday morning, the city said power has been restored in Vanier Woods, Normandeaua and Glendale communities, thanking the crews for working through the night.

“This still leaves about 200 homes scattered around Red Deer waiting for power to be restored,” said the post.

“Now that we have the major problems resolved, crews will focus all their attention on getting us back to 100 per cent.”

Homes were damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.

“Emergency Operations went to Environment Canada and they confirmed that it was a ‘straight wind’ in a band across the city and the wind speed was up to 112 kilometres an hour,” Mayor Tara Veer said Thursday.

The city is waiving garbage bag limits for Vanier’s trash collection Friday and plans to open the landfill on Sunday ahead of Normandeau and Glendale’s regular collection day Tuesday.

Residents can visit the city’s website here for additional information related to the state of emergency and city efforts to help in the cleanup.

The city said anyone who wants to help clean-up efforts can contact Volunteer Central at 403-346-3710 or community@volunteercentral.ca.