TTC suspends driver for failing random drug test

A Toronto transit driver has been suspended with pay for failing a random drug test — the first driver to fail since the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) introduced the random testing policy on May 8.

TTC spokesman Brad Ross tells Global News they were made aware of a positive drug test of an operator on Wednesday. This follows a positive alcohol test by a non-operator last week.

The type of vehicle the driver was operating was not released.

“Our policy is that we will not disclose the drug type that was tested positive for nor will we disclose the location because you can then identify the individual,” Ross said.

Since the TTC began random drug testing on May 8, more than 300 employees have been tested with a total of eight employees testing positive – two for alcohol and six for drugs.

“The vast majority of our employees come to work fit for duty every day and would not dream of taking drugs or drinking on the job, but unfortunately there are some who do and those people need to know they will be caught and they are being caught,” Ross said.

Officials also said TTC CEO Andy Byford’s name was recently pulled for a random test and his result came back negative.

