COMMENTARY: Truth is out: Trump his own “fake news”

As if we needed any, we have further proof Donald Trump will be responsible for his own demise.

On Thursday the U.S. President admitted there are, in fact, no recordings of the meetings between former FBI director James Comey and himself.

Really? What a surprise!

Then why did Trump bring it up in the first place?

It’s his office, wouldn’t he know?

The Trump camp alluded he was just trying to convince Comey to tell the truth at the congressional investigation into Russian collusion.

However, it was quite obvious, Comey said nothing flattering about Trump during his testimony.

Trump’s creation of a narrative suggesting there was a recording, is another example of Trump shooting from the hip, leaving his staff and the rest of the world trying to figure out if he is telling the truth or not.

For a person who constantly complains about “fake news” he certainly seems to be creating a lot of it himself.

After all, he was the one that started the thread.

Forget investigations, Russia, China, and North Korea, The Donald is a self-inflicted wound that can’t stop harming himself.

Here’s hoping the rest of the world isn’t collateral damage, as he shoots himself in the foot yet again.