Kainai Board of Education employee says she received racist text from Alberta Health Services’ employee

The Kainai Board of Education and other Blood Tribe members are seeking answers and a direct apology after a Kainai Board employee said she became the subject of a racial slur in a text message this week.

Ramona Big Head levelled the allegations during a press conference near Cardston, Alta. on Thursday afternoon.

Big Head, who’s the principal at Tatsikiisapo’p Middle School, told Global News that on June 19, an employee with Alberta Health Services sent a text message containing a racial slur to a fellow member of the Kainai Board of Education by mistake, and it relates to training that was being provided to Kainai Board staff by AHS.

The text, obtained by Global News, reads: “Lesley got yelled at today, and we held hands and burned rubber on the highway. Overall, uneventful.”

The recipient replies: “What?!?! By who?

The message sent back reads: “A rabid sq***

“Ramona bighead

“She didn’t like the example she used about a reading program.”

The recipient replies: “Do you know who you sent this to?”

Alberta Health Minister Sarah Hoffman issued a statement to Global News on Thursday, which reads in part:

“I am angry and disappointed that a public employee would use such hateful and racist language. This is totally unacceptable and there will be consequences.”

AHS has also responded to the Kainai Board of Education’s claims, and is promising immediate action to investigate what happened.

AHS says an employee has been put on administrative leave, effective Thursday.