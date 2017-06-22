CKNW unveils new weekend programming lineup

There’s a new look coming to the weekend lineup at CKNW AM980.

Taking centre stage will be acclaimed talk radio host Roy Green, who will anchor CKNW’s weekend programming with the The Roy Green Show airing Saturdays from Noon – 2 p.m, and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green is a three-time consecutive winner of the prestigious Canadian Association of Broadcasters National Gold Ribbon Award.

Also joining the CKNW weekend lineup is award-winning investigative journalist John Daly.

Daly is making his comeback to the airwaves with Back on the Beat, a new talk show airing 11 a.m. Saturdays.

Daly spent more than 35 years as a reporter with Global News, and was known for his tough questions, dogged approach.

He’s also known for and breaking big stories – including the sudden plea bargain of one of the ‘Surrey Six’ murderers and the simultaneous take-down of gangster Jamie Bacon.

Saturdays will also see Global News reporter Laurel Gregory join the station to tackle parenting questions with her weekly show Family Matters.

Every Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to Noon, the show will talk to experts and touch base with parents and kids on issues affecting families from babies on through to young adulthood.

“We’re excited to bring a new weekend schedule to listeners featuring the best in the business,” says Larry Gifford, Manager Talk and Talent, CKNW AM 980. “Roy’s experience, John’s tenacity, Laurel’s curiosity and Mike’s tech expertise will make excellent additions to our well-rounded team of hosts.”

CKNW is also expanding the presence of a voice listeners will already know, tech expert Mike Agerbo.

Agerbo is launching a companion show to Saturday’s Get Connected called The App Show. The new program, which will air Sundays at 10 a.m., and rate the latest apps while digging into tips, tricks, and software secrets for smartphones, tablets, and TVs.

The new schedule rolls out July 8. You can find out more and see all of CKNW’s programming at CKNW.com