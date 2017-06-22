Canada
June 22, 2017 4:43 pm

Western Canadian Arabian Horse Championship at Prairieland Park’s Ag Centre

By Reporter  Global News
Saddle up, the Western Canadian Arabian Breeders Championship is taking place at Prairieland Park’s Ag Centre.

The public is welcome to enjoy the free event, especially the Saturday night showcase starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The event concludes on Sunday, June 25.

Global’s Jackie Wilson visited the Ag Centre Thursday morning to get an idea of what people can expect from the showcase.

 

 

