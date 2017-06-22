Western Canadian Arabian Horse Championship at Prairieland Park’s Ag Centre

Saddle up, the Western Canadian Arabian Breeders Championship is taking place at Prairieland Park’s Ag Centre.
The public is welcome to enjoy the free event, especially the Saturday night showcase starting at 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Marquis Downs to charge admission for 2017 race season
The event concludes on Sunday, June 25.
Global’s Jackie Wilson visited the Ag Centre Thursday morning to get an idea of what people can expect from the showcase.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.