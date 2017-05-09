Marquis Downs to charge admission for 2017 race season

Changes are coming to Marquis Downs for the 2017 race season and one of those is an admission charge.

It will now cost two dollars to attend the races, but there will be no charge for those who are 18 and younger.

Officials said in order to keep offering horse racing as an entertainment option, they need to charge admission to keep the track viable.

They also said many people come to the races just to watch the horses.

Marquis Downs is solely supported by corporate sponsorship and betting and the track receives no government funding.

An enhanced race program that will cost five dollars is another change.

Racers Magazine will offer articles, coupons, offers and betting tips and includes one admission.

Racing will also start earlier, with the first post time at 6:35 p.m. CT., with gates opening at 5 p.m.

Racing starts on June 2 and wraps up on Sept. 9 with the Saskatchewan Derby.