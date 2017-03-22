Horse racing’s future in Flamborough tied to slot revenues

The executive director of racing at Flamboro Downs says horse racing will continue on site, as long as their gaming facility stays in operation.

Bruce Barbour say that currently means a commitment of at least six years, since they have an agreement with Ontario Lottery and Gaming to host slot machines until 2023.

Barbour adds that while the industry is not as strong as it was under Ontario’s former Slots at Racetracks program, and likely never will be, “it is slightly stronger than it was a year ago.”

A $345 million per year share of slot machine revenues went into supporting the tracks until 2012, when the province ended the Slots at Racetracks initiative.

The future of horse racing has been an issue ever since, and Barbour acknowledges that “without lease payments from a slot operation, the facility could not continue to operate.”

Flamboro currently offers 135 race days and employs 175 people. It also contributes several million dollars each year, in gaming revenue to the city.