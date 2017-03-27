AGLC approves horse racing track near Edmonton International Airport

With horse racing at Northlands coming to a close, Century Casino has announced the Century Mile Racing Entertainment Centre has received approval from the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC).

The $50-million complex will be going up on Edmonton International Airport lands, north of Airport Road and west of the RedTail Landing golf course.

“It’s basically going to be modelled after our Century Downs Racetrack and Casino in Calgary,” Paul Ryneveld with Century Casinos said last year, adding the Edmonton facility would be about 50 per cent larger than the space in Calgary.

The plan is to build a mile-long track with stabling for up to 800 horses. The facility will be two floors with the possibility for a third. With the AGLC approval complete, the company is working on securing finances for the project.

Century Casinos was one of four organizations asked by Horse Racing Alberta to submit proposals to build, own and operate an “A” Race Track Licence in the Edmonton area after six organizations voiced interest. Century Casinos Europe GmbH is an international company that operates casinos around the globe, including four in Alberta.

It’s expected that construction will take about 15 months to complete, with a plan to open in late 2018. Racing at Northlands will continue until the new track is done.

The track will be located about 10 kilometres south of the Edmonton city limits.

