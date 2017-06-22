Police investigating suspicious death after man found in mall parking lot
A A
Vancouver police are now investigating a suspicious death after a man in medical distress was found in the parking lot of Kingsgate Mall early this morning.
Just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, a resident found the man in the parking lot, located at 370 East Broadway Avenue.
BC Ambulance and police responded and rushed the man to hospital but he passed away.
Investigators are at the scene and will continue to work with the BC Coroners Officer to determine the circumstance that led to the man’s death.
He has not been identified at this time.
Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to call police.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.